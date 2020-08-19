Hot air balloon soars in Hanover, reminding drivers to ‘Move Over’ in honor of Lt. Brad Clark

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Fire and EMS is reminding drivers to MOVE OVER for emergency vehicles.

The Henry Station 6 District commissioned a hot air balloon to help spread the message to residents Tuesday. Virginia’s Move Over law requires that all drivers:

On a highway having at least four lanes, at least two of which are intended for traffic proceeding as the approaching vehicle, proceed with caution and, if reasonable, with due regard for safety and traffic conditions, yield the right of way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to the stationary vehicle.

If changing lanes would be unreasonable or unsafe, proceed with due caution and maintain a safe speed for highway conditions.

Hanover County Fire and EMS is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles.

Hanover County Fire and EMS is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles.

Hanover County Fire and EMS is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles.

The reminder was a tribute to firefighter Lt. Brad Clark, who died in the line of duty after a tractor-trailer plowed into the back of his fire engine while responding to a crash on I-295 in October 2018.

LATEST HEADLINES: