ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Ashland has implemented common sense fuel savings measures to lessen fuel consumption and minimize negative impacts on service to the community.

Police officers will be stationed in key areas of the town to monitor traffic and crime instead of driving around.

They will also have more foot patrols and officers on bikes.

On top of that, public works crews will be intentional in planning their routes and carpool when they can. Town officials hope it lessens gas consumption, while keeping the same level of response time.