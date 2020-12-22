How to recycle you Christmas tree in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is letting citizens recycle their Christmas trees for free any of its Trash and Recycling Convenience Centers.

The service will be offered from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31, during normal operating hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The county’s waste centers will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.

All decorations must removed from the tree before it is recycled.

Live elsewhere?

You can find information about recycling your Christmas tree in Richmond here, and in Henrico County here.