HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dog lovers rejoice! The First Colony Cluster Dog Show arrives in Doswell this weekend.

Hosted by the Gloucester Kennel Club of Virginia and the Virginia Kennel Club, the show will feature hundreds of dogs performing in the show ring. Competitions will play out in a number of events, including:

Dog breed judging in “conformation” — the official term for judging dogs based on their conformity to their breed, and therefore their breeding standard.

Junior Showmanship — featuring the youngest of dog show handlers.

National Owner-Handled Series — in which owners compete based on their dog-handling ability.

AKC Canine Good Citizen test and the Trick Dog test — in which owners test their dogs’ manners and tricks.

AKC Sanctioned 4 and under 6 Months Puppy Competition — in which puppies will take part in a more relaxed competition with a focus on socialization.

The dog show will be free to attend with the option for $5 per day parking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day from Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25, and will be located at The Meadow Event Park at 13191 Dawn Blvd.