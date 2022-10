UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane are currently closed.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 88.7, just before the Lewistown Road exit. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes are currently closed.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.