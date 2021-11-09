‘I about had a heart attack where I stood!’: Ashland man wins $1 million lottery prize

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Ashland man wasn’t just feeling like a million bucks last month, he won a $1 million on a scratch off ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

Dennis Gifford told lottery officials, “I’m 250 pounds, but I’m ready to do a backflip!”

All this excitement came after he won the a game called “$1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot.” He bought three tickets from Euro Market on South Washington Highway in Ashland, one of which won him the grand prize.

He describes not being able to calm down after the big win, saying “I about had a heart attack where I stood!”

According to the Virginia Lottery, there were three grand prize tickets distributed in Virginia, Gifford was the first person to scratch a grand prize ticket. The odds of winning $1 million like Gifford are 1 in 1,632,000, but about 1 in 4 people win a prize with awards starting at $10.