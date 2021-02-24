‘I thought I was good to go’: Mechanicsville nurse frustrated after vaccine registration seems to fall through the cracks

A Mechanicsville nurse thought her information would be sent over to the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system, but when she checked it was not there. (Photo: 8News)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — One Mechanicsville nurse is frustrated after it took two months to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health told 8News there is a possibility some people could have fallen through the cracks as they continue to migrate data over to their new registration website.

Seniors First Choice home healthcare worker Nina Carey said she pre-registered with the health department under where she lives in King William County, but when she went to look for her name on VDH’s new website, it wasn’t there.

“I just, you know, thought I was good to go,” Carey told 8News.

After not hearing anything for a month, once Governor Ralph Northam announced the new statewide registration site, she decided to make sure she was still registered.

“There was actually a spot where you could put your information in to see if you were already registered, and to my dismay, it of course said name not found,” Carey said.

8News reached out to VDH who responded with a statement saying because it’s a new registration system, there is a possibility that registrations like Carey’s have fallen through the cracks, but that they don’t know if that’s actually happened.

Statement from Virginia Dept. of Health Public Information Officer Brookie Crawford

“If you experience difficulties with finding your name on the pre-registration system, check the spelling of your name and email address carefully and consider whether you may have used a different name, phone number, or email address in the past. Additionally, we continue to migrate data from local health department systems, which could delay your pre-registration from showing up in the search function.

If you previously pre-registered, your status will not be affected and it is not necessary to pre-register again. If you have questions, please call 877-VAX-IN-VA.”

Carey recently registered again through VDH’s new website.

“I’m sure that put me back at the bottom of the list as a healthcare worker, so that’s kind of frustrating,” she told 8News.

Carey said she doesn’t want the vaccine to protect herself, but others.

“I have no health conditions, but I take care of a vulnerable patient and his family members also have pre-existing conditions, so I want to protect them from me,” she said.