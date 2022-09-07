HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County man is seeking stiffer penalties against his alleged attacker.

8News previously reported the story of Ralph Mills, a man who claimed he was assaulted and called a racial slur during his morning jog. While police arrested the attacker — identified as Patrick-Francis Martin — and charged him with assault, he was not charged with committing a hate crime.

Mills told 8News he would do whatever it takes to shed light on what he says happened on that July morning.

“I’m trying to bring to the forefront this ordeal to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Mills said.

Mills said he reached out to the Hanover NAACP to explain his situation. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, representatives from the Hanover NAACP visited the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, according to Mills.

The Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed with 8News that they do plan to file a hate crime charge against Martin later this month.

“They’re actually trying to amend the charges, so he’ll be charged with hate crimes,” Mills said. “I’m looking for just pure justice for every equal man no matter what color they may be.”

Mills told 8News he’s had nightmares and filed protective orders against Martin ever since Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

Mills spoke with 8news last month saying Martin called him a racial slur while trying to attack him with a knife.

“I’m thinking we’re just passing each other like two human beings are when I hear ‘[expletive], hey, I’m going to kill you F’ing [expletive]’ I was like hey — just like — hey just let it go,” Mills said.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Mills said Martin approached him with a pocket knife yelling at him and threatening him. This was in the 8000 block of Vaughn drive at 5:38 a.m. on July 22. Mills told deputies then that he did nothing to provoke this action from Martin.

But Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told 8News there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Martin with a hate crime. There were no witnesses or corroborating evidence, according to police.

“We’re just stunned still at the whole process,” Mills said. “We’re having this court date but the pain will never go away with this ordeal.”

Wednesday, Sept. 28, is when the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office plans to file the hate crime motion in court. Additionally, they expect to file a simple assault and battery charge.