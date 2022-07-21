HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An incident is impacting traffic on Route 660 in Hanover County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all east and west lanes are closed in the vicinity of Greenwood Road and Route 625 E/W. VDOT said drivers should expect delays in the area due to the incident.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Winns Church Road between Greenwood Road and Rocky Ridge Road will be temporarily closed.

8News has reached out to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office for details on the nature of the incident.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.