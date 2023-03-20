HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of an SUV was killed in Hanover Monday after being t-boned by a dump truck on Ashland Road.

Hanover Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of Cauthorne and Ashland roads for a two-vehicle crash that happened around 11:30 a.m.

“As soon as we walked up there, we knew it was bad. I mean the car… it was bad,” said Connor Moore, who works at a nearby feed store.

According to deputies, an SUV was trying to turn from a stop sign on Cauthorne Road onto Ashland Road. As it turned, the car was hit from the side by a dump truck traveling on Ashland road.

By the time deputies arrived on the scene the driver of the SUV had died from their injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the dump truck escaped with minor injuries.

“I walked over to the fence and my boss, and his brother was walking to the field up there to go see if they could help you know lend a hand and me and my mechanic, we walked up there to go check it out,” Moore said.

Moore said the intersection is heavily traveled and they always make sure to take precaution when they approach it.

“You know I check both ways and make sure that I have enough time to get out especially driving a manual transmission,” he said. “You know I look and make sure nobody is coming. Because I don’t want that to happen to me.”

Moore said accidents are a common occurrence at the intersection, and he wishes someone would take action to make it safer.

“I mean, it seems like there’s accidents up here at this intersection once a month if not more. It is a very dangerous intersection,” he said. “I wish the county or state would do something to change it.”