HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is ramping up its trash collection efforts with a litter enforcement campaign.

County leaders began working with the Regional Planning District Commission a few years ago to launch Don’t Trash Hanover, partnering with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Community Corrections and the Virginia Department of Transportation for the campaign.

Last year, they collected 50,000 pounds of trash. This year so far, they collected more than 37,000 pounds of litter.

“We want folks not to trash Hanover all the time,” Mike Flagg, director of the Hanover County Department of Public Works, said. “It’s really quite depressing.”

Flagg said their goal is to target hotspots for littering, including along 301 and other primary and secondary routes.

“Folks, as you approach intersections, seem to find it a convenient time to throw the litter out of the way. They no longer want it,” Flagg said. “We want them to bag it up, put it in a trash can and dispose of it more appropriately.”

This year, with $30,000 from the state’s Litter Grant, the county was able to pay a vendor to pick up 13,000 more pounds of trash, the most common forms of which include soda cans, plastic lids, straws and Styrofoam.

“It gets into our stream systems. There’s lots of bad things about litter, but we want our community to be clean and welcoming,” he said.

The litter program is putting the Hanover on track with other nearby counties. Henrico collects about 55,000 tons of trash a year through its curbside refuse collection program.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield doesn’t pick up trash from residents or businesses, but they can take their trash to the county’s two convenience centers. About 30,000 tons of trash come into the convenience centers each year — which is about 10% of the total trash that’s generated in the county.