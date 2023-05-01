HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As employees brace for the Glen Allen Tyson Foods plant to close later this month, Virginia Career Works-Capital Region is offering some upcoming job fairs to give workers the chance to find their next opportunity.

The job fairs will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, Thursday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 9 at Kitchen 33 and Bakery, located at 13155 Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

While Virginia Career Works is specifically advertising the fairs for Tyson workers, all three days are open to anyone looking for a new job.

Henrico County and Henrico County Public Schools, Hanover County, Butterball, Ukrops, The Jefferson, PRG Retail, Virginia Health Services, GRTC and Walmart are among 50 registered employers that are expected to participate. Virginia Career Works will also offer job training and work-based learning programs on all three days.

These job fairs will precede the Tyson Glen Allen plant shuttering on May 12, leaving nearly 700 employees out of work.

Brian Davis, executive director of the Capital Region Workforce Partnership, hopes that the three job fairs will make it easier for employees to find new work after the plant closes.

“The hope is that making these connections in advance may ultimately lead to quicker hire dates, minimizing the amount of time the individuals will be unemployed,” Davis said. “In some cases, individuals may be able to transition directly into new jobs immediately after their last day at Tyson.”

For more information, email the Virginia Career Works at info@vcwcapital.com or call 804-652-3220.

This is one of many employment resources that have been offered to Tyson workers at the Glen Allen plant in recent months. Hanover County created a web page for Tyson employees with job opportunities and upcoming job fairs, the UFCW Local 400 Union hosted a job fair in April and Sigma Foods encouraged Tyson employees to apply for open positions at their south Chesterfield plant.

Tyson Foods also offered employees the chance to relocate to other plants, where applicable. The closest Tyson Foods plant to Glen Allen is in Danville.