HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile driver died in Hanover County on Monday after driving off the road and hitting a tree.

Deputies from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road, near Route 54, on Monday, Sept. 5 for a reported single vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on West Patrick Henry Road when the vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a dirt culvert and collided with a tree.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as a licensed juvenile.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the driver’s name will not be released.