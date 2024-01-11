HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with a vandalism incident involving a hate symbol on Mechanicsville High School’s football field in October last year.

On Oct. 30, 2023, deputies launched an investigation after the high school’s football field was found vandalized with a swastika symbol among other words, phrases and symbols.

“This obscene symbol of pure hate and intolerance has no place in our society and stands in direct opposition to the principles of unity, respect, and inclusion that we hold dear at our school and across our school division,” said Principal Charles Stevens and Superintendent Michael Gill in a joint statement shortly after the vandalism was discovered.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office identified and interviewed two boys in connection with the vandalism.

As a result, both teens have been charged with the following misdemeanors:

Trespassing on school property

Vandalism

Entering property with intent to damage

“The identities of the juveniles are currently being withheld due to their ages,” said a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. “We would like to express our gratitude to our media partners and the community for their support and assistance with this investigation, as well as to our valued partners at Hanover County Public Schools.”