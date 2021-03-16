Kindergarten registration opens in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is now accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2021-22 school year.

Children must be five years old on or before Sept. 30 to be eligible.

According to a Tuesday release, families of eligible kindergarten students are encouraged to register their child by May 1. Parents and guardians of new students may register their children by completing an enrollment packet and contacting the school registrar for an appointment to complete the registration process.

The enrollment packet includes three forms, which must be printed and completed: Enrollment Form, Affirmation Regarding Expulsion Form and School Entrance Form. Those unable to print the forms may contact the school registrar to arrange a time to pick up the documents. They are also available for pickup at each of Hanover’s 15 elementary schools at the exterior Welcome Centers.

Parents and guardians can locate which school their child will attend by clicking here.

In addition to the completed forms, families must bring the child’s birth certificate (official or certified copy) and the parent or legal guardian’s photo ID.

Proof of residency is also required. This includes providing one of the following documents, which must reflect the resident’s name and physical address:

Deed

Current mortgage statement from the lender

Current lease (signed)

Sales contract for the purchase of the residence (signed by seller and purchaser)

Two of the following are also required and must reflect the resident’s name and physical address:

Current landline telephone, cable, internet, satellite, water, gas/oil or electricity service bill

Voter registration card

Current DMV issued vehicle registration

W-2 tax document for the most recent tax year

Combined bill and receipt for personal property taxes (paid within the current year)

Bank statement, medical bill or official correspondence from a governmental agency dated within the last two months

According to a release, registration is not final until the in-person appointment occurs and the registrar receives all of the required documents. All staff and guests are expected to follow social distancing and related health guidance from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An immunization record is also required before the start of school.