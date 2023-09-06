HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion has announced its schedule for a month of special fall-themed events.

According to a release from the park, fall festivities begin will begin on Friday, Sept. 22 and go until Sunday, Oct. 29.

During the fall, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 6 p.m., the park will become a “gory, gruesome house of fear” during the Halloween Haunt, an event which features a musical live show, haunted mazes, scare zones and more. The park’s closing hours will vary during the Halloween Haunt, so guests should plan ahead before arriving.

Starting this year, the Halloween Haunt is a stand-alone event which requires its own ticket or a ticket which covers both daily admission and the Halloween Haunt for $10 extra.

The Peanuts-themed Great Pumpkin Fest will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Children of all ages are invited to celebrate with Charlie Brown, Snoopy and more Peanuts characters every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 29. The event features scare-free live entertainment by a magician, as well as pumpkin painting and a maze.

Daily admission tickets can be found here and Halloween Haunt tickets can be found here.