HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A major change is coming to a popular Central Virginia attraction — and it may affect your Memorial Day weekend plans.

Kings Dominion announced on their website that they will be going cashless at the start of the 2022 season, meaning only credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted at the park.

For guests that do not have any of these payment methods, kiosks that load cash — free of charge — onto pre-paid cards will be available around the park. These cards will be usable outside the park as well, at any location that accepts VISA.

Cards can be loaded with any amount ranging from $5 to $500 and will be located at the main entrance, the “Upgrade Your Day” station, Border Burrito, the restrooms in Jungle X-Pedition, the Candy Apple Grove Arcade and the KOA Campgrounds. There will be kiosks inside of Soak City Water Park as well, but their locations are yet to be announced.

According to the Kings Dominion website, the decision to go cashless is based on security, efficiency and the desire to minimize contact between guests and employees. More information about the transition to cashless can be found here.

Kings Dominion is set to open for the season on March 12 but will be closed the majority of weekdays until May 27, a day before Soak City is set to open. The Kings Dominion full schedule, including special events, can be found here.