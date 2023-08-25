HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County amusement park, Kings Dominion, is changing its ticketing system for this year’s annual Halloween Haunt.

In previous years, the daily ticket admission to the park would entitle the ticketholder to stay past 6 p.m., at which point the park would transform into a cornucopia of Halloween-themed fun.

This year, however, people with daily tickets will be required to leave the park ahead of the Halloween Haunt, or make an additional separate purchase.

8News inquired about the change on Friday and received the following statement from a Kings Dominion spokesperson:

This year Kings Dominion has made its annual Halloween Haunt a separately ticketed event in order [to] enhance our guest experience and align its daily operations with similar practices at other Cedar Fair parks. In this way we can differentiate our offerings between our family-friendly daytime events like The Great Pumpkin Festival and our fright-friendly nighttime events. The separate ticket allows us to transition easily from one event to the other while avoiding scaring guests who do not want to be, such as small children. This year, Kings Dominion has set prices so that guests can enjoy a daytime visit or Halloween Haunt at a cheaper price than they could attend both in years past. Guests that wish to enjoy both daytime and nighttime events have the option of buying an All Day & Night Combo Admission ticket. Statement from Kings Dominion spokesperson

Additionally, Kings Dominion said that both 2023 Gold and Platinum Pass holders and 2024 Gold and Prestige Pass holders will be able to attend both daytime and Halloween Haunt events without purchasing a second ticket.

For a full breakdown of ticket prices and deals, visit the Kings Dominion website.