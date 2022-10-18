HANOVER COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion, a popular Central Virginia theme park, will be open year-round beginning in 2023.

The theme park announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that the park will be expanding to operate throughout the year. Now, additional park hours will be added in January, February and early March. Regular park operation will continue as normal for the rest of the year.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion, said. “We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

King’s Dominion is located at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell. Park hours may vary by week and can be found on their website.