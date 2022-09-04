UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, all lanes of I-95 North have reopened in the area and the backup is clear.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel north from Richmond are asked to avoid Interstate 95 as a crash in Hanover County has reduced traffic to one lane.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 88.7, just south of the Lewistown Road exit. The northbound left lane, center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all currently closed.

Photo: 8News

Photo: 8News

Photo: 8News

Photo: 8News

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

511Virginia shows traffic on I-95 backed up in both directions near the scene of the crash. Drivers are asked to use alternate roadways and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.