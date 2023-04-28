ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A festival to celebrate Ashland’s love of trains is happening along the tracks on Saturday, April 29th.

The festival is in its 19th year, and organizers are looking to make it better than ever with interactive experiences for the whole family.

“Once you come into the Center of the Universe, you will discover all of our railroad history brought to life,” Lou Keeton, with the Downtown Ashland Association, told 8News.

The family-friendly event will feature more than 12 fully-loaded CSX trains, Touch-A-Truck and a kid’s zone.

“We have two train tracks running right down the middle of Main Street,” Keeton said. “So, Ashlanders get to enjoy trains every day all day, and we want to celebrate that with everyone in our community and get them to understand why we like to think of this as the Center of the Universe.”

Model trains of various sizes will also be on display. Visitors can also learn more about Ashland’s history with two museums and a scavenger hunt.

The free street festival is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Ashland Train Station.