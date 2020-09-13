Back to School HQ
Liberty Middle School approved for in-person start on Tuesday after closure for COVID-19 cases

Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Health Department and Hanover County Public Schools determined that Liberty Middle School can return to in-person learning on Tuesday. The district shared an update on their website announcing the opening date and thanking parents for their patience and flexibility.

The school temporarily closed on Sept. 7 after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. Students attended school virtually on Sept. 10 and 11 while the district awaited confirmation from the health department to start in-person instruction.

Monday is a student holiday and teacher professional learning day.

The district reminds families that only families who have opted-in to bus transportation can take the bus and all other families must provide transportation for their student. HCPS says traffic will be heavy during pickups and drop offs.

During in-person learning students will eat meals in their classroom, outdoors or in large spaces.

Instruction at Liberty Middle School will begin at 9:15 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m.

