Liberty Middle School to reopen for remote learning after employees tested positive for COVID-19

Hanover County

The Hanover County-area school will reopen on Thursday and Friday, its principal announced

by: WRIC Newsroom

Liberty Middle School

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A middle school in Hanover County will open Thursday and Friday for remote learning days after announcing employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Liberty Middle School Principal Donald Latham informed parents that while the school plans to reopen, no student will attend classes in person on either day. As a reminder, Monday, Sept. 14, is a student holiday and teacher professional learning day.

Liberty Middle School was temporarily closed this week as a result of three employees testing positive for COVID-19.

School officials are currently working with the Health Department to determine if in-person instruction can commence on Tuesday, Sept., 15.

 “We will communicate our plans for next week no later than Sunday, Sept. 13,” Latham added.

