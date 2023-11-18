HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A costume contest, tree lighting event and holiday show are in store for visitors and residents of the Ashland area of Hanover County at this year’s ‘Light Up the Tracks Celebration‘ on Saturday.

The event kicks off in Ashland Town Hall — located in downtown Ashland — at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, with many festivities for guests to enjoy.

Attendees can enter the ‘Illuminated Costume Contest’ for the chance to win prizes from makers at the Ashland Christmas Market, including:

DayLily Acres

cre8tdwseaglass (Created with Seaglass)

Boozy Bundt Cocktail Cakes

TBS Dream Designs

Whiskerful

MOMS VA K9 RESCUE

Immagine’ LLC

Hang It Up RVA.

The holiday show will feature performances by Jonathan the Juggler, Randolph-Macon Choir, Ashland Dance Academy and the Central Virginia Masterworks Choral. After the show, Center Street Sound Company will open up the dance floor.

Guests will be able to stroll along the light displays near the railroad tracks, listen to carolers, enjoy ice cream, barbeque and other food and get started on holiday shopping.

Public parking is available at Henry Clay Elementary School — located at 310 S James St. — and at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church — located at 105 S. Snead St. — and in the Town of Ashland municipal lots.

Organizers said the event is free, family-friendly, accessible and open to the public.