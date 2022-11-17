ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is officially beginning in Ashland this weekend.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the town of Ashland will make the beginning of the holiday season official with “Light Up the Tracks,” in which the buildings along the railway will be ornamented with Christmas lights.

According to Ashland’s website, “The effect is a mile-long living holiday postcard for train travelers and downtown visitors to enjoy.”

There will be a holiday show to mark the beginning of Light Up the Tracks at 5 p.m. on Saturday, which will include vendors, outdoor dining, carolers and performances from Randolph-Macon’s choir, the Ashland Dance Academy and Central Virginia Masterworks Chorale.

The event is free and open to the public, parking can be found at Henry Clay Elementary School, which is at 310 South James Street and Shiloh Baptist Church, which is at 106 South James Street.