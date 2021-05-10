Look ahead: Hanover County School Board to meet Tuesday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board is set to convene Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting.

According to the meeting agenda, the Board will vote on the FY2022 Operating Budget, totaling $203,450,240.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill first presented the budget to the School Board in January. Following a period for public comment, the School Board accepted the budget with no changes, and forwarded it to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.

According to Hanover County Public Schools officials, during the consideration process, the General Assembly modified the Governor’s Proposed budget to include a salary increase for teachers in lieu of the originally proposed budget. As a result, the budget was modified to include a 4.5% pay increase for teachers, plus a salary scale enhancement, creating at least a $350 differential between each step on the teacher pay scale. The budget also includes up to an additional 5% pay increase for a limited number of positions where the salary is based upon the teacher salary scale.

Over the course of the budget process, school staff has been able to gauge whether families and their students will opt for Hanover Online School or in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year. According to the School Board meeting agenda, in the budget document, instructional staff and the associated funding will be reset to pre-pandemic levels and then will be deployed based on enrollment in Hanover County Public Schools.

Families in the school division can also expect an update on the Return to Learn Plan for the coming academic year at Tuesday’s meeting. Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Leadership Jennifer Greif is scheduled to lead a discussion on the matter. Families were asked to complete a survey on their preference for remote or in-person learning by April 30, to help the school division prepare for the 2021-22 school year.

Currently, students have a choice between full-time, in-person instruction, or online classes. Throughout the school year, families have been asked to complete daily health screenings each morning by checking their student’s temperature and looking for any other signs of illness. Face coverings are still required in Hanover County school buildings and on buses.

During Tuesday evening’s meeting, School Board members are also set to discuss the first annual Equity Report. The audit came at the hands of the Office of Equity and Community Engagement at the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). According to an announcement from the school division, VDOE designated a task force, comprised of internal and external stakeholders, to assist Hanover County Public Schools as it moves forward in planning and implementation.

Patrick Henry High School Math Teacher Megan Greenbaum and Disciplinary Hearing Review Officer Dr. Brian Maltby will share the process to create, data that was used, and trends identified from the first annual Equity Report.

8News will be covering the meeting. Check back online for updates.