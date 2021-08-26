Look out! Many roads to close to make way for runners at Ashland Half Marathon this weekend

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Half Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, August 28. Many roads will be closed that day to allow runners to pass through.
Here is the full list of closures from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office:
- England Street & Center Street (Mile 1): 6:30 to 6:45 a.m.
- S. James Street & Hanover Avenue (Mile 2.5): 6:38 to 7 a.m.
- Hanover Avenue & Elmont Road (Mile 3.25): 6:50 to 7:30 a.m.
- Yowell Road & Elmont Road (Mile 3.75 & Mile 4.75): 7 to 7:50 a.m.
- Yowell Road & Blanton Road (Mile 6.25): 7:30 to 8:10 a.m.
- Blanton Road at Winston Road (Mile 7.5): 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Blanton Road & Route 54 (Mile 8.25): 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Blanton Road & Independence Road (Mile 9): 7:30 to 8:50 a.m.
- Independence Road & Blunts Bridge Road (Mile 10): 7:30 to 9a.m.
- N. James Street & Vaughan Road (Mile 12): 8 to 10 a.m.