Love letters to Hanover County: Life-sized art installation finds temporary home

Hanover County officials pose in front of the Virginia Tourism life-sized LOVE letters, an art installation that will be up through Feb. 17. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day with life-sized letters from Virginia Tourism spelling out the word on the lawn of the Hanover Branch Library.

The 6-foot-high art installation will be up in Hanover County Feb. 10 through Feb. 17., helping the community celebrate its 300th birthday.

“We had the opportunity last year to celebrate our 300th, but we had to postpone,” County Administrator John Budesky said. “This year, we have a number of activities and events planned for our community, a little different than we had planned on.”

One of those events is the installation of LOVE letters on the library lawn. The 16-foot-long artwork allows for photo opportunities in a socially distanced manner.

“We had many in-person events scheduled throughout 2020, and so in spring, we had to make that very tough decision to delay,” Budesky said. “But, as we traditionally do here in Hanover, folks really have come together in different ways, and now we get to celebrate here in 2021.”

Though November 2021 will actually mark the County’s 301st anniversary, local officials felt it was important to postpone the planned celebrations from last year, rather than cancel them altogether.

“When you think about celebrating an anniversary, particularly an anniversary that celebrates 300 years, it’s important not just to look back, but also to look forward to the possibilities,” Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Chickahominy Representative Angela Kelly-Wiecek said. “We thought we would turn that and think about Hanover and all that there is in the future and all that our partners and our residents and our citizens bring in terms of community and fellowship.”

The life-sized LOVE letters were installed just in time for Valentine’s Day. County officials are encouraging residents and visitors to snap photos in front of the artwork at its temporary home in Hanover.

“Virginia is for lovers,” Board of Supervisors Chair Sean Davis said. “It’s been a great theme for many years. But particularly in these times, I think we’ve seen over the last year, folks have really grown closer to each other and they’ve realized that their neighbors and their friends and their families and all the things that they love really play a larger role than, maybe, they have in years past.”