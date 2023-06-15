ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department has arrested a man accused of burglarizing two commercial businesses near Interstate 95.

On Wednesday, June 14, officers were called to the 100 block of South Hill Carter Parkway for a burglary alarm.

Upon arrival, officers determined that two adjoining businesses had been burglarized and that items were stolen from one location. Robert Courtney of Youngstown, Ohio, was found and arrested without incident at the scene.

Courtney has been charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools and vandalism. He was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail and is being detained without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office assisted the police department with the arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.