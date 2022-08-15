HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A little less than a month after the body of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, of Hampton, was found lying on the side of Winns Church Road in Hanover County, investigators have made an arrest in connection to her death.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s office said that after an extensive, multi-agency investigation, 27-year-old Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged as the suspect connected to King’s death.

Coble has been charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Coble was transferred to Hanover County and is set to be arraigned Tuesday, August 16.