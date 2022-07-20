HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has identified the victim of a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate-95 in Hanover on Tuesday, July 19.

State police responded to the two-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 at mile marker 90 just before 1 p.m.

Investigation revealed Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, Va., was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain northbound on I-95 at a high rate of speed when he drove onto the right shoulder to pass another car. As Braxton entered onto the right shoulder, he hit a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which had become disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The driver of the Sentra, 49-year-old Angela Clements Hurley, of Mechanicsville, was inside the broken-down vehicle when Braxton drove his car into her vehicle. Police said Hurley died at the scene.

Braxton was transported to and released from VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police arrested and charged Braxton with involuntary manslaughter, and driving while suspended after consultation with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the First Division Crash Reconstruction team.