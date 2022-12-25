ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a shooting on Christmas Eve near Route 1 in Ashland, police say.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Omni Court at around 7:36 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man found at the scene was arrested in connection to the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation and police have not released the identity of the victim of the person arrested.