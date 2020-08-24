Man dies after vehicles overturn during crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike Sunday night.

According to authorities, a 71-year-old woman with two juveniles was driving a 2019 Honda SUV westbound on Mechanicsville Turnpike near the intersection of Old Hickory Drive around 10:15 p.m. The woman ran off the rise of the highway and struck a culvert, deputies said.

The Honda went airborne and struck a 2004 Range Rover driven by a 46-year-old male with one juvenile passenger.

Both vehicles overturned as the result of the collision.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

