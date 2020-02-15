HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say a man driving a moped was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday night.
According to troopers, the vehicle crash involving a Ford Van and a moped occurred on westbound Route 360, near Route 605. The operator of the moped died at the scene of the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
All westbound lanes of Route 360 are closed.
The crash is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man driving moped killed in Hanover County crash
- Toll troubles: How to avoid violations and administrative fees
- Top donor withdraws sponsorship from Virginia Democrats’ fundraising gala due to Fairfax speech
- AAA: Fatal pedestrian crashes on the rise in Virginia
- Bill would reclassify 911 dispatcher jobs as first responders