Man driving moped killed in Hanover County crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say a man driving a moped was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday night.

According to troopers, the vehicle crash involving a Ford Van and a moped occurred on westbound Route 360, near Route 605. The operator of the moped died at the scene of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

All westbound lanes of Route 360 are closed.

The crash is under investigation.

