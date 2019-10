A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover County Wednesday morning.

Police say the adult male was operating a 2017 three-wheeled Vanderhall on I-95 North at around 9:50 a.m. when he lost control and struck the guardrail.

Police said the driver, who was wearing a helmet and a seat belt, died at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.