Man found dead in ditch on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found lying in a ditch in Hanover County Sunday night.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Mechanicsville Turnpike near Elm drive for the call. When they arrived they found a dead man.

Based on their investigation, deputies said no foul play is suspected and they were able to rule out that he was struck by a vehicle.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office who will determine the cause of death.

