Man found dead in ditch on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Hanover County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
death-investigationnn_349148

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found lying in a ditch in Hanover County Sunday night.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Mechanicsville Turnpike near Elm drive for the call. When they arrived they found a dead man.

Based on their investigation, deputies said no foul play is suspected and they were able to rule out that he was struck by a vehicle.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office who will determine the cause of death.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events