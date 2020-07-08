Man found dead inside shooting range in Ashland

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Hanover say a man in his early 20s was found dead Wednesday afternoon inside the Green Top shooting range.
According to deputies, the man suffered a “singular gunshot wound.” The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office adds that deputies are not searching for a suspect and the surrounding community is not in any danger.
Deputies would not tell 8News if the shooting is being considered a suicide, instead opting to say the investigation remains in its preliminary stages.
Deputies were called to the Ashland-area indoor shooting range, located in the 11500 block of Lakeridge Parkway, shortly after 2:30 p.m. A Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
Police have not identified the deceased as next of kin have not yet been notified.
