HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his car in Hanover County Saturday morning.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, deputies responded to Piping Tree Ferry Road neat Retreat Farm Lane for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that the driver of a 2002 Chrysler sedan was heading east on Piping Tree Ferry Road when the car left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, 24-year-old Zachary Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.