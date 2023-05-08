HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Maryland man in Hanover County.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, May 8, state troopers were called to Interstate 295 South near the Meadowbridge Road exit for a reported car accident.

Upon their arrival, police found the victim — now identified as 20-year-old Makai Sean Cummings of Nottingham, Md. — lying in the roadway.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates that Cummings’ car had broken down and he had been in the process of changing a tire on the right shoulder when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Cummings died from his injuries at the scene. Southbound lanes on I-295 were closed for some time Monday morning as a result of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.