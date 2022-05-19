HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place about two miles outside of Doswell at mile marker 96.

According to VSP, a Chevrolet Suburban was heading North on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail, flipping over and hitting a tree.

The driver, 33-year-old Jovan Cobb, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.