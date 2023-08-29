HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over a year after a man was attacked while jogging in a Hanover neighborhood, his alleged attacker pleads guilty.

8News first spoke with Hanover resident Ralphs Mills last year after he said he was attacked by a man carrying a knife while he was running in his neighborhood.

“I was just, you know, trying to do the right thing by getting some exercise like my doctor told me,” Mills said.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Mills said the morning of July 22, 2022, the alleged attacker, Patrick Francis Martin approached him in the Dogwood Knoll neighborhood. With a pocket knife in hand, Martin allegedly yelled at Mills and threatened him, using racial slurs.

Fortunately, Mills said he wasn’t seriously hurt during the attack. Later that morning, deputies found Martin with a pocket knife and arrested him for assault.

Mills said the attack was unprovoked, but that this was his second negative interaction with Martin.

Mills further described his frightening experience, “I watched scary movies and everything around, you know, Halloween. And it was like Michael Myers here himself, you know, wielding a knife and trying to slice me with a knife.”

After the incident, Martin was charged with assault and violation of a protective order among other charges. According to Virginia court records, the assault charge was later updated to a hate crime.

On August 29, 2023 Martin plead guilty to these charges and is set to serve a month and a day behind bars. After waiting for justice for over a year, Mills reacted to the guilty plea.

“I was like, Thank God, Hallelujah. It’s time, time well served and everything. I’ve been waiting for 13 months, like I said, for this matter to actually happen,” Mills said.