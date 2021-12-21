Man rescued from trench outside Hanover home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to VCU Medical Center on Tuesday after Hanover Fire and EMS crews had to rescue him from a trench outside of a home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Hanover Fire and EMS, crews responded to a trench rescue on Snow Straw Place near Studley Road. There, they worked to pull one man from a waist deep trench.

The man rescued from the trench is expected to recover from his injuries.

The fire department said that the man had been working on waterproofing the home’s basement. He had pulled dirt away from the homes foundation and it collapsed on him.

Hanover firefighters used a vaccuum truck and wooden board to aid in the extraction of the man.

A member of the fire department said, “we were able to get him out rather quickly.”