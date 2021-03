HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was taken into custody by Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies based on evidence from a deadly shooting.

Authorities said they responded to the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road for a reported shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday. On the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

No additional suspects are being sought. Stay with 8News for updates.