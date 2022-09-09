HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple felony charges, including child cruelty.

Sherwarren Devine Fleming is wanted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of felony child cruelty, felony hit and run with personal injury, felony reckless driving, misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and misdemeanor failure to appear.

Fleming is described as a Black male who is 6 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. His photo is below.

Credit: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information regarding Fleming, contact the Hanover County Sheriff`s Office at 804-365-6140.