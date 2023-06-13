HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A California man accused of scamming an elderly person in Virginia has turned himself in, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Vatana Nuon, 43, of Oakland, California, was wanted for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses scamming an elderly person out of $56,000.

On June 6, the sheriff’s office called upon the public to help find Nuon who was still believed to be in Oakland.

On Monday, June 12, Nuon reportedly turned himself in at the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County.