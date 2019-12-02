Man wanted for stealing over $5 worth of chainsaws from James River Equipment

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole over $5K in chainsaws from a local business.

Authorities said the man forced his way into the James River Equipment store on Nov. 10 ta 3:40 a.m.

“The suspect stole chainsaws from the business valued at over $5,400.00,” the sheriff’s office said.

At the time of the robbery the man was wearing black pants, black hoodie with a neon green hoodie underneath, black Nike sneakers, and a black ski mask.

Authorities said the man drives a silver 4-door Nissan Versa.

Hanover deputies believe the man is the same suspect linked to three burglaries in Henrico County around the same date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.