HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man from Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, who crashed a box truck on a Hanover County road has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Brady M. Price was driving east on Rural Point Road in a 2004 Freightliner on Thursday, Sept. 15, when he ran off the westbound shoulder near the intersection of Georgetown Road, according to a release from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The box truck ended up on its side as a result of the crash.

Price was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the release said. He was 31.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are still collecting information about the fatal crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 804-365-6110.