Maryland man killed in rollover crash on Hanover County highway

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle rollover crash in Hanover County Tuesday claimed the life of a 33-year-old Maryland man.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1997 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Interstate 295 near Route 360 in Hanover County when a back tire blew out.

The driver was attempting to move the vehicle to the left shoulder when she ran off the road, troopers added.

“The vehicle went down into a ditch, hit an embankment and rolled over,” troopers said.

The passenger, Chad W. Weber, 33, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, who was properly restrained, suffered serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

