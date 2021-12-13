Matthew and Daniel Barton Memorial Hockey Rink now open in Hanover County

Sign of the Matthew and Daniel Barton Memorial Rink. (Photo by Hanover County)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Matthew and Daniel Barton Memorial Roller Hockey Rink is officially reopened for self-directed play.

The hockey rink was in need of replacement and repair after 20 years of acting as a multi-purpose hockey arena for middle school hockey games, tournaments and pick-up games.

The news about the rink’s remodel fundraised made it to the nation’s capital and the Washington Capitals decided to invest $100,000 to the project.

Hanover County posted on Facebook stating the rink’s lights are currently not operational at this time but a ribbon-cutting will be held in the Spring of 2022.

