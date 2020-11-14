Mechanicsville High School and Belle Creek Middle School reveal new mascots

Mechanicsville High School is now home of the Mustangs! (Photo: Mechanicsville High School)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Mechanicsville High and Belle Creek Middle School took to social media on Friday to announce their new mascots.

Mechanicsville High is now home of the mustangs and their new school colors are purple and orange with black and silver.

MUSTANG POWER! SHOUTOUT to our students and staff who came in early today to film our reveal video. #BetterTogether #MHSgratitude pic.twitter.com/ooG3XGMuGi — Mechanicsville High School (@HCPShighschool) November 14, 2020

After a vote by students and staff Belle Creek Middle is now home of the Bulldogs.

BCMS has a new mascot! https://t.co/ry3Hf9N3zy — Bell Creek Middle School (@bellcreekmiddle) November 13, 2020

Formally known as Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackon Middle School, the schools had their names officially changed back in October. This process began in July when the School Board voted to rename the school in a 4-3 vote after calls for change grew.

A renaming committee was then formed to narrow down name nominations and get public feedback. School Board policy required the schools could not be named after any person, living or deceased.

